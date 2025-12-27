Joel Embiid will miss Sixers’ matchup against Oklahoma City due to a sprained ankle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Sunday’s afternoon game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center with a sprained right ankle and right-knee injury management.

The 76ers center has been dealing with right knee issues since early November, which led to him missing nine consecutive games earlier in the season.

Advertisement

However, Embiid’s absence from the Thunder game should not come as a surprise. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder usually doesn’t play with less than two days in between games. He played in Friday’s 109-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls. So, according to his regular schedule, Embiid wouldn’t play again until at least Tuesday.

Embiid is averaging 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He finished with 31 points and five rebounds in the road loss to the Bulls.

He’s already missed 16 of the Sixers’ 29 games this season.

» READ MORE: Sixers takeaways: Bulls target Joel Embiid’s defense, Tyrese Maxey’s offense in 109-102 loss

Embiid isn’t the only Sixer who will miss the game. Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee LCL sprain) and Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) will remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Paul George (left knee injury management) is probable.

The defending NBA champion Thunder have the league’s best record of 26-5. They’re also 14-1 at home.