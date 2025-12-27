Sixers takeaways: Bulls target Joel Embiid’s defense, Tyrese Maxey’s offense in 109-102 loss

CHICAGO – Joel Embiid scored the ball with ease, but didn’t do much of anything else.

Tyrese Maxey shot poorly, then got hot before returning to his struggles down the stretch.

Advertisement

And Paul George continued to be an asset for the 76ers even when he struggles to make shots. But his teammates didn’t continue to feed him the ball once he finally got hot.

Those things stood out in Friday’s 109-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Solid scoring, poor defense

Embiid had one of his best offensive performances of the season, finishing with 31 points on 10-for-19 shooting to go with five rebounds, one assist, and a block. The 7-foot-2 center made two of his four three-pointers and all nine of his foul shots. He did that all while noticeably limited by his ailing right knee.

Embiid gingerly ran up and down the court. The 2023 league MVP also grabbed his knee while grimacing in pain on the three occasions he fell to the court. And that has been the case on most nights that Embiid plays.

The seven-time All-Star struggled mightily on defense. He didn’t show much lateral movement and appeared to be out of position at all times. As a result, the Bulls’ post players feasted on him. Embiid didn’t have the quickness to come out and contest shots. Nor was he able to prevent anyone from getting to the rim.

“I don’t know about that,” coach Nick Nurse said when a reporter pointed out that Embiid struggled mightily on defense. “I got to look at that first [on film]. I thought he had some really good possessions by him defensively. But let me look at the film first before I comment. I don’t think that.”

This appears to be the version of Embiid the Sixers (16-13) will have to live with moving forward.

But he stepped up offensively after the Bulls knotted the score at 96 with 5 minutes, 11 seconds remaining. Embiid drained a pair of foul shots to give the Sixers a two-point cushion 10 seconds later. Then on their next possession, he assisted on Maxey’s layup that made it a 100-96 game.

But after scoring a layup, Embiid was dunked on at the other end. On the Bulls’ next possession, Coby White shot a three-pointer over Embiid to give the Bulls a 104-102 advantage.

None of this was surprising as Chicago (15-15) was attacking him on screen-and-roll plays all night.

Cold to hot to cold

For a minute, it appeared that Maxey would have his second straight horrid shooting night.

He couldn’t find his rhythm while struggling through 3-for-14 shooting in Tuesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. And he continued where he left off in the first quarter of Friday’s game, scoring three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

A lot of Maxey’s struggles in the quarter were due to the Bulls’ defense.

Drawing two and three defenders, the standout point guard had a tough time getting to his preferred spots on the floor.

But Maxey made his first three shots while scoring nine points on 3-for-4 shooting in the second quarter. He did the same thing in the third, adding nine more points while making 3 of 4 shots. The 2024 All-Star’s persistence is a reason why he’s an All-NBA candidate.

Then came the first quarter, when he had six points on 2-for-9 shooting as the Sixers faded collectively. Maxey finished with 27 points to go with eight assists and two blocks.

George’s contribution

George made solid contributions on a night when it took the forward a while to find his shooting touch. He played solid defense, grabbed rebounds, and initiated the offense while recording 15 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. George shot 5-for-15 — including going 4 of 9 on three-pointers.

He was held to three points on 1-for-5 shooting while missing both of his three-point attempts before intermission. George got going in the third quarter when he made three huge three-pointers to score nine points.

He made a three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Sixers a four-point cushion. Then nine-time All-Star missed two shot attempts before subbing out with 6:41 left.

» READ MORE: Sixers sign former Bucks first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp to two-way contract

However, he didn’t attempt a shot after re-entering the game with 5:26 remaining.

Would Nurse like to see George more involved in the fourth after his solid third quarter?

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “I think that we certainly got him going in the third. Tried to stagger some different guys in there to do just that. He was giving on defense there. He was really playing hard and was doing a lot at both ends, obviously on the boards, everything, yeah.

“Yeah, I would have liked to see him get a few shots. But I don’t feel like there was any real horrendous possession. ... I can think about some wide open shots and some shots at the rim. We just didn’t finish them.”

But what did George see late in the game? Did the Bulls have a defense centered around denying him the ball? What was the reason why he was unable to get involved?

“I just think it was the actions,” George said. " You know, I wasn’t in the actions. Yeah, that’s just kind of how it played out at the end."

The Cardinal Rule in any sport is to continue to feed the hot hand. The Sixers didn’t do that, and it contributed to their loss.

But if there’s a positive, it’s that George continues to show that he can do other things to make an impact.