Source: Former Sixers second-round pick Charles Bassey to rejoin team on a 10-day contract

The 76ers are signing Charles Bassey to a 10-day contract, according to multiple sources.

The Sixers originally selected the 6-foot-11 center with the 53rd pick in the 2021 draft out of Western Kentucky. He played one season with the organization before signing with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 25-year-old was preparing to play for the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, when the deal to return to the Sixers was agreed upon. But after agreeing to the deal, Bassey was scratched from the game.

The Sixers are trying to figure out a way to fly him to Charlotte to join the team in time for Monday’s game against the Hornets, according to sources.

That may be a problem due to the weather.

But Bassey is scheduled to sign his contract on Monday, even if he has to do it via an electronic signature.

Dominick and Jabari Walker, who are on two-way contracts, won’t be able to play against the Hornets on Monday unless Bassey signs his contract. That’s because the Sixers ran out of available games for players on two-way deals, since they have fewer than 15 players signed to standard NBA contracts. Bassey’s signing will bring the number up to 15.

In his previous Sixers’ stint, Bassey appeared in 23 NBA games as a rookie, averaging 3.0 points on 63.6% shooting along with 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 block, and 7.3 minutes.

He played beyond those numbers when called upon in clutch situations. Teammates and coaches were impressed by his attention to detail, high basketball IQ and ability to protect the rim. However, he became expendable when the Sixers added reserve center Montrezl Harrell to the roster in September 2022.

As a result, the Nigerian player was waived on Oct. 13, 2022. Eleven days later, he signed a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs, which was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 14, 2023.

He averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds during his three-season stint with the Spurs. Bassey had an Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks last season and signed a two-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 27.

Bassey has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in a combined 115 NBA games with the Sixers, Spurs, and Grizzlies.

He is averaging 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks with Santa Cruz.