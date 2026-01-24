Sixers takeaways: Joel Embiid dominates, third-quarter woes return, and more in loss to Knicks

Joel Embiid is back to playing at an All-NBA level.

Yet, the 76ers are still dealing with third-quarter blues.

Advertisement

And now, they must make a quick decision that will affect Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker, who might have played their games as two-way players.

These things stood out in Saturday’s 112-109 loss to the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Back to dominating

Embiid, a three-time All-Defensive performer, still doesn’t protect the rim the way the 7-foot-2 center did before undergoing two left-knee surgeries in a 14-month span. (First surgery was for a torn meniscus in February 2024. Then he had arthroscopic surgery on the knee in April.)

But you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone with a better offensive stretch than the 2023 MVP.

Embiid finished with 38 points on 13-for-21 shooting – including making 3 of 5 three-pointers – along with 11 rebounds and five assists in his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. On Saturday, 28 of his points came in the first half on 10-for-12 shooting.

The seven-time All-Star has averaged 31.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 57.1 % on three-pointers in his previous three games.

More third-quarter blues

After Embiid dominated the first half, the Sixers took a 64-60 lead into intermission.

But the Knicks went on a 24-5 run early in the third quarter to build an 86-72 cushion. That was partly due to the Sixers missing 10 of their first 12 shots of the quarter.

He would shoot 4-for-17 (23.5%) and commit five costly turnovers in the quarter, as the Knicks took a 90-77 lead into the fourth. Embiid was held scoreless in the quarter while shooting 0-for-3.

The Knicks would extend their lead to 17 points early in the fourth quarter.

Mounting a comeback, the Sixers pulled within two points on VJ Edgecombe’s three-pointer with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining.

The Knicks stepped up their intensity after intermission. They also benefited from their dominance of the boards. For the game, New York out-rebounded the Sixers, 53 to 38, and had a 26 to 4 advantage in second-chance points.

With the Sixers down three points, Tyrese Maxey (22 points, six assists) appeared to be fouled before misfiring on a three-point attempt with 5.8 seconds left. And Embiid turned the ball over in the final second as the Sixers dropped to 24-20 on the season.

Out of time?

Saturday was the last game in which Walker and Barlow could be active without the team needing to make a roster move. That’s because the team ran out of available games for playing on two-way contracts, since it has fewer than 15 players on standard NBA contracts.

Barlow was the sixth man for the second consecutive game after starting at power forward. Meanwhile, Walker was a did not play coach’s decision for the second straight game. He was the backup power forward before Barlow was demoted.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. is showing why he should be a keeper at the NBA trade deadline

But the Sixers have to decide if they want to sign Barlow or Walker to a standard deal to avoid this restriction. Another option would be to sign a player to a 10-day contract. That would temporarily halt the under-15 penalty. And the Sixers could sit both of them. But Barlow still has a vital role with the team, while Walker can still contribute when needed.

“I’d like to find a way to get him his five, six, eight-minute stints that he’s been providing as well,” coach Nick Nurse said of Barlow before the game. “So, there’s always room to be looking at stuff, and hopefully — I think I said this a few weeks ago — we gotta figure out kinda how things shape out. Role-wise, within the starters, within the bench guys. We’re still trying to develop some of that stuff because it’s been very few games.”

With an impending storm coming to the region, the Sixers were set to travel to Charlotte following the game instead of Sunday. They’ll practice at the Spectrum Center on Sunday before facing the Hornets there on Monday. The expectation is that the Sixers will make a roster move prior to Monday’s game.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of Sixers basketball right here!