Undermanned Bulls snap Sixers’ six-game win streak against some of the East’s worst teams

The 76ers were destined to receive an A on their easiest portion of the season until failing the final exam.

On Monday, they suffered a 108-104 loss to the undermanned Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. The loss capped a seven-game stretch against the Eastern Conference’s worst teams with the Sixers winning the first six. The surprising loss dropped the Sixers to 18-8.

Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 40 points and 14 rebounds but came up short when it mattered the most.

Tyrese Maxey’s three-pointer with 33.2 seconds left pulled the Sixers within one point. However, Tobias Harris fouled DeMar DeRozan on the ensuing possession. The Bulls forward split the pair of free throws to give Chicago a 106-104 lead with 16.2 seconds remaining.

The Sixers had a chance to win, but Embiid misfired on a nine-foot jumper 10 seconds later. DeRozan grabbed the defensive rebound and was fouled. This time, he made a pair of free throws to put the Bulls up four with 3.4 seconds to play.

“I had a pocket pass to Jo,” Maxey said. “Jo said he felt like he just missed it. He said he probably felt like he could have hit a jump shot. But the ball slipped out of his hand. So it happens. We did the same sequence, probably that same play, a thousand times and he’s made 1,000 jumpers, 1,000 layups. It happens sometimes. The ball slipped out of his hand.”

The Sixers’ other games during this stretch were against the Washington Wizards twice, the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons twice, and the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons had the league’s worst record of 2-24 as of Sunday. The Wizards had the conference’s second-worst record of 4-21, followed by the Hornets at 7-17. The Hawks were 10-15.

Like in those games, Embiid was unguardable for most of the night

The reigning MVP made 15-of-28 shots and went 8-for-9 from the foul line. It was his 11th straight game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. It also marked the second straight and third time in four games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid has scored 40 or more points five times this season and 44 for his career. And he tied a career high by scoring at least 35 points in four straight games, marking the fourth time he’s done it.

Maxey (29 points, eight assists) was the Sixers’ other double-digit scorer. Harris was held to three points on 1-for-3 shooting while finishing with three blocks. De’Anthony Melton and standout reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. had six points. Oubre shot 2-for-10 from the field.

Nicolas Batum (three) was sidelined down the stretch with right hamstring tightness.

Coby White paced the Bulls with 24 points to go with a game-high nine assists. Nic Vucevic added 23 points and eight rebounds and DeRozan had 15 points and five steals.

Sixers reserve Marcus Morris (illness) missed the game for the Sixers, while the Bulls were without Torrey Craig (sore right heel), Zach LaVine (inflamed right foot), and Lonzo Ball (left heel surgery).

Early one-man show

The Sixers looked like that team that hadn’t played a quality opponent in some time.

The Bulls led by 25-24 after one quarter. At that time, Embiid had 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting. His teammates combined for 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Chicago extended its lead to 11 points (55-44) at the half. Embiid had 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting. His teammates had 21 points on 9-for-27 shooting.

The Bulls shot 53.3% in the first half with White scoring 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

No third-quarter explosion

You suspected the Sixers were going to make a run in the third quarter. They ranked second in the league in third-quarter points behind the Indiana Pacers at 31.6. They were also first in the NBA in third-quarter scoring margin at plus-five.

The Sixers started the quarter off strong, getting easy buckets and providing solid defense. They even knotted the score twice. But the Bulls weathered the storm with timely shots to outscore the Sixers, 26-25, in the quarter. That enabled them to take an 81-69 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Up next

Things will get tougher for the Sixers. They host Minnesota on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have the Western Conference’s best record at 20-5.