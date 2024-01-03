Sixers vs. Bulls takeaways: Joel Embiid’s one of all-time best; Kelly Oubre Jr. should remain a starter

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s all-time great scorers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. appears to be making it hard for the 76ers to take him out of the starting lineup. And Jaden Springer can provide much-needed hustle plays off the bench if given the opportunity.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 110-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

An all-time great

Being sidelined for four games with a sprained right ankle didn’t harm Embiid’s performance.

In his first game back, the 7-foot-2, 280-pound center finished with game-highs of 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists along with two blocks in just 31 minutes, 27 seconds. Embiid, who was a game-best plus-32, sat out of the fourth quarter of a lopsided game.

While recording his second triple-double of the season, Embiid scored atleast 30 points for the 15th consecutive game. In doing so, he joins former teammate James Harden (2018-19), Kobe Bryant (2002-2003), Kareem Adbul-Jabbar (1971-72) and Wilt Chamberlain (1963-64) as the last five players to accomplish that feat.

Harden, Bryant, Adbul-Jabbar and Chamberlain all won league-scoring titles in those respective seasons.

Fast forward, Embiid is on pace for this third straight scoring title, averaging a league-best 34.8 points.

He shot 10-for-20 from the field and made 9 of 12 free throws against the Bulls (15-20). Early on, he was more of a distributor than a scorer. Embiid had five assists in the first quarter.

“They gave me a lot of outlets to make those passes,” he said. ”And you know, get guys open. So that’s what I was doing.”

Embiid also joins Abdul-Jabbar (1971-72) and Chamberlain (1963-64) as the last three players with 14 straight games with 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds.

Oubre’s impact

Oubre was great starting alongside Tyrese Maxey in the Sixers backcourt Tuesday night.

Helping to set the tempo, the shooting guard/small forward scored 13 of his 16 points in the first quarter on 4-for-5 shooting.

Oubre made a three-pointer in his lone shot attempt in the second quarter. He missed two attempts in the third quarter before sitting out the fourth. Oubre finished the game with three steals.

“Kelly is a helluva hooper,” Tobias Harris said. “He plays with great energy, great activity. He’s so athletic. He can score. He can score at different levels as well from anywhere. He’s done a great job of impacting the game. I think he’s done a great job of impacting the game defensively.”

Oubre is averaging 13.1 points and 1.3 steals this season. However, his best statistic is the Sixers’ 11-2 record with him in the starting lineup.

“He’s so active, versatile as a player,” Harris said. “He’s showing everybody this year (that) being in a winning situation, he can impact winning ball in a great way. So he’s been great.”

Springer outing

Springer received his first extended minutes on Tuesday since playing in a blowout victory over his hometown Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 16. But you would not have known that by the spark he provided in a reserve role against the Bulls.

With De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington sidelined, the third-year guard entered the game with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

Shortly afterward, he grabbed an offensive rebound over Bulls center Andre Drummond and found Danuel House Jr., streaking to the ball for a dunk.

In the second quarter, Springer assisted on a Paul Reed basket and blocked Ayo Dosunmu’s layup attempt.

He finished with four points on 2-for-4 shooting to go with two rebounds — both offensive — two assists, one block, and a steal.

“I feel like that’s my role for this team,” Springer said of providing energy. “We have a bunch of guys that can do a little bit of everything. So I feel like me coming off the bench, the best thing I can do is bring energy and help the team. Give them that burst they need. So go out there, defend, get rebounds, anything. Just try to go out there and help them.”

But Maxey wants to see him do more.

The point guard raved over Springer’s energy. He just got on him about passing up shots.

“He brought great energy,” Maxey said. “That’s what we need, and we need him to shoot the ball when he’s open. That’s all.”