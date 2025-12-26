Sixers sign former Bucks first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp to two-way contract

CHICAGO – MarJon Beauchamp was back in Seattle, preparing to spend the holidays with his family, when the 76ers delivered him an early Christmas gift.

The Delaware Blue Coats swingman received a call stating that the Sixers would sign him to a two-way contract and that he’d spend the holidays on an NBA road trip. So Beauchamp packed his luggage and flew to the Windy City on Christmas Day to meet the team. The Sixers officially announced his signing on Friday morning.

“This is just a blessing,” Beauchamp said before Friday morning’s shootaround at the United Center. “I’m just here to seize that opportunity. I feel like I can help. I’m ready, and I belong.

“So it’s just coming in with confidence and trying to learn the system and help the team.”

The Sixers face the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Oklahoma City for Sunday’s game against the Thunder at the Paycom Center. Then they’ll face the Memphis Grizzlies (Tuesday) and Dallas Mavericks (Thursday) before concluding the trip against the New York Knicks on Jan. 3.

Beauchamp spent a week with the Sixers in October after signing an Exhibit 10 contract on Oct. 14 but did not appear in an NBA game. After being waived, the 25-year-old joined the Sixers’ G League affiliate. But there was always a possibility that he would garner a two-way deal once one became available.

Beauchamp, who is 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, has three years of NBA experience after being selected 24th overall in the 2022 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr. on February 6. However, the Clippers released Beauchamp on March 1. Three days later, he signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks for the remainder of last season.

Beauchamp has averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes in 135 games, including 12 starts, over three seasons.

Having his NBA dream cut short could have been devastating. But Beauchamp said he remained focused by staying in the gym.

“I kept working on my game and waiting for my opportunity,” he said. “I feel like every time I had an opportunity, I seized the moment.

“Obviously, I had ups and downs mentally, just trying to stay confident during those times. But I just trust in the Lord and his time and just control what I can control. I feel like I did that.”

The mindset has led to impressive showings for the Blue Coats.

He appeared in seven games, averaging 20.7 points on 49.5% shooting – including 44.2% from three-point range. Beauchamp also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals. He scored 30 points on 55.5 % shooting from three, and added seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Dec. 19.

And he could get the opportunity to provide depth for the Sixers (16-12), who need another athletic wing with Kelly Oubre Jr. sidelined by a left knee sprain.

“Guys are injured,” Beauchamp said of the Sixers. “I feel like I can help the team with my length, my defensive abilities, and my shooting abilities.

“I shot well in the G League this year. I feel like I can bring a lot to the team, and just my young energy, and bring good energy around the team. So I just feel like it’s a great opportunity.”