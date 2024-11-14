Sixers unveil Spectrum-themed City Edition uniforms, featuring a twist on a popular design

The Sixers are throwing it back to the 1970s in more ways than one with their new City Edition uniforms.

The jerseys are inspired by the Sixers word mark used from 1971-1976, and pay homage to the Spectrum, where the team played from 1967-96. This is the second uniform inspired by that look, after the Sixers modeled their popular 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on the same design. The new jersey is white, instead of the navy blue used a few years ago, to reclaim “the time-honored tradition of the home white uniform,” the team said in a statement.

“The Spectrum witnessed some of the most significant events in this franchise’s history for nearly three decades, most notably the 1982-83 championship season, but it also served as a home to the people of Philadelphia,” said Sixers creative director Tommy Beebe. “This venue brings a lot of nostalgia for some of our most passionate fans, so we wanted to honor the Spectrum and the people who made it such an iconic place by bringing it back with a white base.”

The City Edition sets also have Spectrum color panels on the sides, to honor the other three Philly pro sports teams and sports fans. The shorts will also have a Spectrum badge and the Spectrum “S“ on the belt.

This is the Sixers’ seventh City Edition jersey. The program has been in effect since the 2017-18 season. The Sixers will wear their City Edition jerseys for 13 home games this season, and they’ll be accompanied by a custom court, with both set to debut during a Nov. 24 game against the Clippers.

Here’s the full list of dates for when the team will wear their new Spectrum look, on what they call “Spirit of 76″ nights:

Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. LA Clippers (6 p.m.) Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Houston Rockets (7 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 23 vs. San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m.) Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Phoenix Suns (7 p.m.) Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. Washington Wizards (7 p.m.) Tuesday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m.) Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Toronto Raptors (7 p.m.) Saturday, March 1 vs. Golden State Warriors (8:30 p.m.) Monday, March 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m.) Wednesday, March 26 vs. Washington Wizards (7 p.m.) Thursday, April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m.) Saturday, April 5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7 p.m.)

Accompanying the jersey is a Sixers-themed Web3, 8-bit minigame, “Buckets on Broad,” which will be released in the coming weeks and will be available to play on a laptop or phone. In the retro-style game, fans will try to sink as many buckets within 60 seconds for the chance to win Sixers prizes. An extended video game, appropriately called “Spectrum Sprint,” will be released in December.

In the meantime, the jerseys and accompanying merchandise will be available to buy online Thursday and at the team store on Nov. 22 ahead of the Sixers’ home game against Brooklyn.