The Sixers on Thursday morning unveiled their 2022-23 City Edition jerseys, which pay homage to the Philly basketball scene with “City of Brotherly Love” across the chest.

As part of the reveal, the Sixers released a video narrated by local icons Dawn Staley, Sonny Hill and Kahleah Copper with a tagline “for the city where the game became a heritage” and footage highlighting neighborhood playground courts and gyms.

The Sixers will wear the jerseys for the first time for Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz. They were one of 30 teams to release jerseys Thursday morning as part of the release spearheaded by Nike. More images of the jerseys are available below.

