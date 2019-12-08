The 76ers sprinted out early to an early lead and never allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to get into the game in a 141-94 romp at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. Here are takeaways from the game.
Ben Simmons looked to go to the basket early and often. There are times he gets near the hoop only to pass to a teammate. In the first quarter, when he scored 14 points, Simmons was looking to finish and the Sixers fed off his aggressiveness. He made a three-pointer in the second quarter, which got the crowd going. This was Simmons’ most aggressive approach of the year.
Coach Brett Brown hasn’t used Mike Scott in the starting lineup this season because he thinks the 6-foot-8 power forward provides energy off the bench. Scott made his first start of the season with Joel Embiid out because of a hip bruise and Al Horford’s moving to center. Like many of the Sixers, Scott got of to a flying start. He has been inconsistent, and starting him might get him going. Scott was 2- for 4 from three-point range in the first half after going 1-for-16 in his previous five games.
With a home game Sunday against Toronto, the Sixers starters didn’t have to play extended minutes. One critique: Why was Simmons still in the game until departing with 3 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter and the Sixers leading, 99-57?
While the Sixers looked strong offensively, new Cavs coach John Beilein should have the team working more on transition defense. It looked like a layup line during a 77-36 first half, when the Sixers had 20 fast-break points. It seemed like more.