LOS ANGELES — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 122-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Best performance: James Harden gets this on a night when the Sixers guard finished with a game-high 29 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and seven assists. He made 4 of 9 three-pointers and was a plus 28. Twenty-five of his points and 11 of his rebounds came in the first half.

Worst performance: This goes to Marcus Morris. The Clippers forward finished with two points while missing eight of nine shot attempts. He didn’t play in the second half.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this after finishing with a co-game-high three steals. The Sixers swingman was disruptive and had a hand in causing the Clippers’ horrid shooting.

Worst statistic: The Clippers had a tough time making shots in the first half. They shot 33.3%, including going 2-for-10 on three-pointers. That led to the Sixers building a 21-point cushion at intermission.

Best statistic: The Sixers dominated the glass. They had a commanding 52-39 rebounding advantage.

Best of the Best: This victory moved the Sixers back into second place in the Eastern Conference standings, ½ game behind the first-place Miami Heat.