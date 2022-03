Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard Terance Mann defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Read more

LOS ANGELES — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 122-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Best performance: James Harden gets this on a night when the Sixers guard finished with a game-high 29 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and seven assists. He made 4 of 9 three-pointers and was a plus 28. Twenty-five of his points and 11 of his rebounds came in the first half.

Worst performance: This goes to Marcus Morris. The Clippers forward finished with two points while missing eight of nine shot attempts. He didn’t play in the second half.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this after finishing with a co-game-high three steals. The Sixers swingman was disruptive and had a hand in causing the Clippers’ horrid shooting.

Worst statistic: The Clippers had a tough time making shots in the first half. They shot 33.3%, including going 2-for-10 on three-pointers. That led to the Sixers building a 21-point cushion at intermission.

Best statistic: The Sixers dominated the glass. They had a commanding 52-39 rebounding advantage.

Best of the Best: This victory moved the Sixers back into second place in the Eastern Conference standings, ½ game behind the first-place Miami Heat.