Some 76ers fans will have a tough time forgetting how last season’s concluded.
However, that moment led to Ben Simmons to be one of the league’s best defenders.
Kawhi Leonard’s 15-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 92-90 victory over the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday night at the Scotiabank Arena.
Most people remember Leonard’s high-arching shot hit the rim four times before dropping into the basket before he was immediately mobbed in front of the Raptors bench.
But the perennial All-Star forward was originally guarded by Simmons until Joel Embiid left Pascal Siakam and cut Simmons off. Leonard dribbled to the corner and fired up a shot over Embiid as time expired.
Leonard averaged 34.7 points during the series. But Simmons had the most success defending Leonard, who went on to lead the Raptors to their first NBA title.
“I think he kind of set the tone for me, defensively,” said Simmons, who leads the NBA with 2.19 steals per game. “That’s the last time I [played against him]. I just tried to carry that energy and consistency to now.”
Simmons and the Sixers (33-21) will face Leonard for the first time since that May 12 night at Scotiabank when they host the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to return to his home state, the Finals MVP signed with the Clippers (37-16) in July.
Going into the summer, Simmons felt like the Sixers didn’t complete the mission.
“We played hard,” he said. “We fought. We took them to Game 7 in Toronto, which is tough especially for a young team. It was a great learning experience, just trying to get better.”
This time, Leonard comes to Philly with a squad that has won four of their last five games. The Clippers are coming off Sunday’s 133-92 road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“We got to get a win,” Simmons said of the final game before the All-Star break. "I think it’s going to give us a lot of confidence coming back to get the mental break, kind of like a restart button, a refresh button.
“So it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we love competing against the best. So we are looking forward to it.”
Newly acquired wings Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III will both play in Tuesday’s game. The Sixers traded three second-round picks to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the duo on Wednesday.
Robinson had 10 points in 12 minutes off the bench in Sunday’s 118-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Burks, who arrived in Philly early Sunday, sat out that game.
This game will mark the first time Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Landry Shamet faced their former teams since last February’s trade.
The Sixers sent Shamet, Mike Muscala, Wilson Chandler and draft picks to the Clippers for Harris, Scott, and Boban Marjanovic.