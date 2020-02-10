There seems to be a disconnect between the Sixers’ understanding of themselves and the realities that are apparent to everybody else. This was supposed to be a team that would finish the regular season as one of of the leading title contenders in the east. Even if you looked past the “cakewalk” talk, Embiid himself set the bar at 60 wins. If we were two months away from the playoffs and the Sixers were playing at anywhere close to that pace, it would be easy to shrug our shoulders at a performance like Sunday’s and move on to the next one. But the Sixers are not playing at that pace, nor have they given us any indication that a breakout is imminent. So when an understaffed, overmatched Bulls team opens the second half with a 10-2 run and takes a three-point lead, the tsunami of boos that crashed down upon the court is the sort of thing that should be expected.