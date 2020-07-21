Sixers coach Brett Brown had high praise for Tobias Harris, a day after the veteran forward answered just one question in his press interview, saying he wanted to see the arrest of the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Harris spoke for only 30 seconds, but he said, in part, “I want to make sure that [Kentucky attorney general] Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.”
Brown echoed the thoughts of many of his teammates, that he has been such an impactful leader on social issues.
“Tobias has embraced that type of role … the second George Floyd’s murder happened,” Brown said in a Zoom media interview before practice Tuesday in Florida. “He has just jumped into the racial injustice area and heightened awareness that the country is now under in a significant way.”
Brown repeated that the team plans to take action to heighten awareness of social issues.
“We will help support the players in their initiative, to figure out what does that look like in Philadelphia, and I think very soon we will as an organization, led by the players, talk a little about those initiatives,” Brown said. “And so Tobias’ comments [Monday] are such a bigger discussion, that is a reflection on how he thinks in general, and I’m excited to talk about this more once we’re able to declare exactly what we are doing.”
A Sixers official confirmed that Ryan Broekhoff, who was signed as a free agent earlier this month, won’t be joining the team.
Broekhoff announced on Twitter on July 12 that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.
Each of the 76ers’ three scrimmages and eight regular-season seeding games will be televised. The national networks announced their schedules earlier, and on Tuesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia announced its schedule:
Scrimmages
Friday: 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzles — 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Sunday: 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, noon, NBCSP+/NBA TV.
Tuesday: 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m., NBCSP+.
Regular-Season Games
Aug. 1 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., NBCSP.
Aug. 3 vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m., NBCSP.
Aug. 5 vs. Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSP/NBA TV
Aug. 7 vs. Orlando, 6:30 p.m., NBCSP+/TNT
Aug. 9 vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m., NBCSP/NBA TV
Aug 11 vs. Phoenix, 4:30 p.m., NBCSP.
Aug. 12 vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP+/ESPN
Aug. 14 Houston, TBD time, NBCSP or NBCSP+ depending on game time.
The NBA announced that media voting to determine award winners for the 2019-20 regular season began Tuesday and will run through next Tuesday.
Awards voting will be based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11, when the season was suspended.
A global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters will vote for the NBA awards. They are most valuable player, rookie of the year, defensive player of the year, most improved player, sixth man, coach of the year, all-NBA teams, all-defensive teams, and all-rookie teams.
It will be interesting if Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons land on any of the all-NBA teams and the all-NBA defensive teams.
TNT will announce the award winners during the playoffs.