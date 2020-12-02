“A lot of times going in, I was injured coming into the preseason in some way so that kind of kept me out and I was always feeling like I had to play catch up, but now I feel like my body is feeling good,” Milton said. “I am healthy and I just feel a little bit more comfortable, just moving out there and the way I’m getting my shots, how I’m shooting the ball, just an overall feel for the game, I just feel better.”