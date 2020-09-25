A: Thanks for the question, Bradley. I hope your day is going well, my man. I actually see where you are going with your question. You are not slick. The 2014 San Antonio Spurs were the last team to win an NBA title with the center as their best player. And some will argue that center Tim Duncan, who was his late 30s at that time, had passed the best-player torch to small forward Kawhi Leonard, who won the first of his two NBA Finals MVP awards that season. In fact, only one (Duncan in 2005) of the last 16 Finals MVP awards have gone to a center. Dirk Nowitzki was listed as a power forward while winning it in 2011.