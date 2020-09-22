It’s one of those ideas that keeps sounding crazier until you realize it might actually work. In Houston, D’Antoni built a title contender around James Harden using the same sort of glorified role players and unglorified castoffs that the Sixers are likely to be fishing with, given their weird collection of talent and bloated payroll. Even if Harden proves to have been the only ingredient that mattered, the Sixers will still be in a position to pivot to a run-and-gun future built around Simmons and whatever perimeter talent they can land in a trade of Embiid. To accept this, you have to accept the fact that the Sixers already have plenty of reasons to wonder whether they’d be better off moving their big man. You also have to accept that, given their current personnel and payroll, they’ll be hard-pressed to give Embiid and Simmons a conventional supporting cast. After Jimmy Butler and last year’s mad science experience, where is there left to turn?