CHARLOTTE — When the 76ers gathered at midcourt for shootaround ahead of Monday’s game against the Hornets, assistant coach Dan Burke — not Doc Rivers — was the man in charge.

Rivers was away from the Sixers to attend to a family matter, a team official said. He is expected to return Monday evening in time to coach the game.

“Whatever [Rivers] needs,” said Burke, who has been an NBA assistant for more than 30 years. “We’re all supposed to be in this together.”

Burke said he was notified as the Sixers traveled from Atlanta to Charlotte following Friday’s victory against the Hawks that he would need to step in on Monday. His plan for shootaround was to “do what Doc would do,” with a skeleton walk-through that was opponent-specific.

Monday is the Sixers’ first of two consecutive road games against the Hornets, who on Sunday night beat the Hawks, 130-127, in Atlanta but were without star LaMelo Ball along with Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels because of health and safety protocols.

“I know Doc would come in here this morning and lay it out: We can’t take anything for granted,” Burke said. “We feel bad for their guys that are out, but once that ball’s tipped, we’re ready to kick some butt and get after it.”

Rivers hired Burke last season to be his defensive coordinator. The Sixers ranked second in the NBA in efficiency last season (107 points allowed per 100 possessions), anchored by NBA All-Defensive performers Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle.

This season, the Sixers struggled early on that end of the floor but have been a top-10 unit over their past 10 games (107.8 points allowed per 100 possessions) entering Monday. Philly’s fourth quarter against Atlanta on Friday may have been its best stretch yet, holding the normally potent Hawks to nine points on 3-of-20 shooting in a comeback victory.

“We gave ourselves away that game,” Burke quipped. “Our guards can go in there and box out and smash the bigs. We can get deflections. We got some timely stops in that game, and we’ve just got to keep building from that.”

When asked to describe his defensive philosophy, Burke highlighted containing the ball, “shrinking” the court and being assignment-sound.

“We’re not a gimmick team,” Burke said. “You’ve got to be disciplined. You can’t make your own thing up on the fly. If one guy makes [something] up, four guys don’t know what we’re doing, we’re in trouble.”

That steadfast approach resonates with Thybulle, who has rapidly emerged as one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders. He is constantly balancing capitalizing on his supreme instincts and athleticism with playing within the confines of the Sixers’ system.

“I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes,” Thybulle said of Burke. “There’s things that I can do that you can’t really teach, and at times will get me in trouble. So it’s like, how do you keep that in check without keeping the leash [too tight]?

“I will say, to his credit, he’s done a really good job of that. I’ve never felt constricted on defense, and I always feel like I’m able to go and make the plays that I can to help the team.”

Last season, Rivers missed a Sixers practice coming out of the All-Star break, but returned in time to coach their first game.