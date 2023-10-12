Danny Green is back in Philly and betting on himself with non-guaranteed deal: ‘I didn’t do all that rehab for no reason’

With no guarantees from the 76ers, Danny Green is betting on himself.

“At this point, it really wasn’t left for much of a decision,” the swingman said. “But I didn’t do all that rehab for no reason.”

The small forward has a lot to prove to himself and to others after battling back from an ACL and LCL tear in his right knee. The injury was suffered in the opening minutes of the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Green proved that he can still be impactful during Wednesday’s 112-101 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder had eight points, three assists, and a game-high three steals in just 12 minutes, 5 seconds of action. He shot 3-for-6, including making 2 of 3 three-pointers.

But with only one other somewhat possible opportunity, Green signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal to rejoin the Sixers after spending last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the 2022 NBA draft, the Sixers traded Green and a first-round pick — which became David Roddy — to Memphis in exchange for De’Anthony Melton.

Green’s goal is to show that, despite being 36 years old, he’s still a dependable three-and-D player. He also believes he can provide veteran leadership.

“We have a lot of that here whether with P.J. [Tucker], Pat [Beverley], Tobias [Harris], Joel [Embiid], James [Harden] if he’s here,” Green said. “We have a lot of that, but [bring] some experience for me really to do what I do: Bring some perimeter shooting.

“I don’t want to be somewhere that they’re doing me a favor. I want to be a part of something that needs me.”

The Sixers lost reliable three-point shooting when free agent Georges Niang signed as a free agent with the Cavs in July. Green has shot 40.0% on three-pointers in 830 career games over 14 seasons with six different organizations.

Not only is this Green’s second stint with the Sixers, it’s his second go-round with coach Nick Nurse. He played for Nurse on the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors squad that won the NBA title. Green has also won NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) and San Antonio Spurs (2014).

“If [the Sixers] feel that I can help them, then they’ll keep me along,” he said. “I’m here to do my job and do it efficiently. I can still do that, and they think that I can. They think that I can help this group. And I believe that I can.”

Green struggled in his first preseason game, scoring three points on 1-for-6 shooting in Sunday’s 114-106 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden.

But on Wednesday night, he quickly erased that struggle, making his first three shots. Green scored his first two baskets and compiled one steal within 42 seconds of checking into the game. He added his third basket — a three-pointer — with 41.2 seconds left in first quarter.

Green missed his only shot of the second-quarter. After sitting out the third quarter, he missed both of his fourth-quarter attempts.

“The group I came in with was very active,” he said. “We were vocal. We communicated pretty well, and it was easy to get to spots in the passing lanes. We got some good action on the defensive end, which led us to run out, leak out, and get some easy baskets on the offensive end and also get some shots on the perimeter.

“So it was a good start for us. It would be nice to keep the groove going. We’ve got to find a way to sustain it for longer periods.”

Green shot 43.5% on three-pointers last season in a combined 11 games with the Cavs (eight) and Grizzlies (three).

He’ll have other chances to prove himself as he battles for the Sixers’ final roster spot.

Green will make $500,000 if he’s on the opening-night roster. His guaranteed money would increase to $750,000 if he remains on the team beyond Nov. 24. And the deal reaches $1.3 million after Dec. 24. Green’s contract will be fully guaranteed at $3.1 million if he makes it to Jan. 10.

“The interesting part about life, you know, you never stop trying to prove yourself,” he said, “or trying to find the next thing, purpose.

“I’m just trying to enjoy as much as possible, [but] also not leave anything on the table.”