Sixers’ Danuel House Jr. did not participate in practice but is expected to play in NBA playoffs

Danuel House Jr. was in street clothes after being held out of Tuesday’s 76ers practice.

The reserve forward, however, is expected to be available for the first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

“He hurt his foot in one of the two games,” coach Doc Rivers said. “But I think he will be OK.”

House had a season-high 22 points along with three assists and one steal in Friday’s 136-131 overtime road win against the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared to suffer an injury late, but remained in the contest. On Sunday, House had nine points and three assists in a 134-105 season-ending road win over the Nets.

House averaged 4.8 points on 47.2% shooting along with 1.7 rebounds in 56 games this season.

Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon was also held out of practice. The Sixers acquired Dedmon in the buyout market to add frontcourt depth.

They signed House to a two-year free agency deal this past summer. House has a player option for next season.