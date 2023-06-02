Sixers guard Danuel House Jr. picks up his player option for 2023-24 season

Danuel House Jr. will remain a 76er.

The swingman picked up his player option for $4.3 million for next season. ESPN was first to report the news.

This move is far from surprising. The thought was House would fulfill his two-year contract when the Sixers used their bi-annual exception to sign him last summer.

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse’s message is clear: It’s at least Eastern Conference finals or bust for Sixers

Advertisement

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 56 games with five starts this season. He struggled from deep, shooting 33.6% on three-pointers. House also fell out of the rotation during one stretch of the season, but he had solid moments in the postseason.

It will be interesting to see how he’ll be utilized under new coach Nick Nurse. Nurse relied on long, athletic wings the past five seasons as the Toronto Raptors head coach.

» READ MORE: The Sixers remain Josh Harris’ focus, despite Washington Commanders sale

House, a seven-year veteran, turns 30 on June 7. He played for the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz in the 2021-22 season before landing with the Sixers.

The Sixers were stripped of second-round draft picks this summer and 2024 after an investigation into tampering during last offseason’s free-agency moves involving House and P.J. Tucker.

The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving the two players before the date when talks could begin. Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. on June 30.