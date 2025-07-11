Daryl Morey addresses Quentin Grimes’ restricted free agency, Joel Embiid’s health outlook and more

LAS VEGAS — Quentin Grimes and the 76ers remain at a restricted free agency stalemate. And, as of Friday morning, Daryl Morey did not have insight on a potential timeline for resolution.

“We’ve had discussions — and discussions recently — with [Grimes’] representation,” the Sixers’ president of basketball operations said Friday morning. “I don’t have much more detail. … We want to retain Quentin. We hope to work that out with his representation, and our focus [is] on making sure that happens.”

Those comments were part of Morey’s wide-ranging conversation with a small group of reporters at the Sixers’ team hotel for their stay at NBA2K Summer League. Other topics included No. 3 draft pick VJ Egdecombe, who dazzled in his summer debut nearly a week ago but has not played since because of a thumb injury. And the health outlook for Joel Embiid and Paul George for the 2025-26 season, which Morey described as “optimistic.” And the loss of free-agent big man Guerschon Yabusele, which Morey at least partially attributed to the Grimes situation.

“We offered [Yabusele] the most we could that wouldn’t limit us and our ability to retain Quentin,” Morey said. “That was above minimum. I’ve seen reports saying that that wasn’t, but it was definitely below what he ended up getting [from the New York Knicks].

“I think people have said, like, that created a challenge for us, and it’s true. … That did impact what we could offer Guerschon.”

Yabusele, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with a player option with the Knicks, was one of the rare positives during a dreadful 2024-25 season. Ditto for Grimes, who averaged 21.9 points in 28 games since being traded to the Sixers at the February deadline. And Grimes and the Sixers are not the only player/team combination in a restricted free agency holding pattern. Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, along with Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls, are among those in a similar situation, reflecting the broader market following the initial offseason flurry.

Here are four other takeaways from Morey’s availability:

Welcome, VJ

Morey subscribes to the belief that it is difficult for a rookie to contribute on a high-caliber NBA team. Even a player such as Edgecombe, who looked explosive and smooth while amassing 28 points and 10 rebounds against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City last weekend.

“Expectations are super high on VJ, as they should be,” Morey said. “We’re very excited about him … [I’m] trying to temper them a little bit with VJ and give him a little space to maybe have some bumps in the road this year.”

Morey was hopeful-yet-uncertain if Edgecombe will return from injury before the end of the Sixers’ stay in Las Vegas. He was spotted doing extra shooting work with assistant coach Rico Hines following Friday’s practice in Las Vegas. The Sixers next play Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets, before games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

“VJ is the most annoyed by this,” Morey said. “He really wants to be out there, and our medical staff is trying to be smart about it.”

Still, Edgecombe joining this roster — and the immediate flash of potential — prompted questions about how the Sixers could distribute the minutes between their four young guards, assuming Grimes does return alongside Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain.

“Coach [Nick] Nurse will have to use creativity to figure out how to best utilize them,” Morey said.

Embiid’s outlook

When asked about Embiid’s readiness for the start of the 2025-26 season, Morey said “that would be my best anticipation at this point, yeah.”

It was a worthwhile question, considering Embiid unexpectedly missed the start of last season — and then only played 19 games — because of an ongoing knee issue. The executive also reiterated that, in order to be a true contender, Embiid, Maxey, and George need to be on the floor together far more than they were last season.

“I don’t think we can do it without that,” Morey said. “I would like to say that, but I don’t see it. So, yeah, I do think we’re very dependent on all those guys, including Joel.”

Morey added that McCain — who was an early Rookie of the Year frontrunner before tearing his meniscus in December — also is “on track” to be ready for the start of training camp. He recently met with the doctor who performed the surgery, Morey said, and has been with the Sixers in Las Vegas.

Around the margins

Though resolving the Grimes situation remains the Sixers’ lingering offseason priority, they have recently executed around-the-margins moves to add frontcourt depth. They drafted Jonhi Broome in the second round, signed Trendon Watford, and added Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow on two-way deals.

“Being able to go [to] Jabari and Dominick, and say ‘Hey, we really think you’ll have a role, even though it’s a two-way’,” Morey said, “I think that’s an edge, and we were thrilled they chose to join us.”

Morey also views Watford as a player who can guard multiple positions, handle passes, and “put the defense in jeopardy and make a play” as an offense-initiator.

Two players who don’t exactly fit the overall goal to get younger and more athletic? Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon both returned on veteran minimum contracts.

“We do see [Lowry] as an important mentor and coach on the floor,” Morey said. “And I have not written off that he can give us quality minutes during the season. … We also have a lot of youth across the roster, and having a champion like Kyle, I think, is a positive thing.”

Wide-open East?

Morey declaring that the Sixers still have championship aspirations might appear far-fetched to outsiders following their woeful 2024-25 season. He also may not have much choice but to be optimistic about the future health of Embiid and George, considering they are both 30-somethings locked into max contracts.

Yet Morey does agree that the Eastern Conference is “open,” after All-NBA players Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton tore their Achilles tendon during the playoffs. Morey did, however, also want to give respect to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who finished atop the conference’s regular-season standings, and Knicks, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

“We’re going to have to prove that we’re sort of with those upper echelon teams in the East,” Morey said. “But we do feel like, if all things come together, we can be right there. And we’ve also given ourselves a lot of flexibility to upgrade the team during the year, if things are going as well as we hope.”