NBA free agency: Guerschon Yabusele agrees to a two-year deal with the Knicks

Guerschon Yabusele is taking his game to the Big Apple.

Sources confirmed Tuesday that the former 76ers post player has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Knicks. He’ll be able to sign his contract after noon on Sunday. The Sixers had hoped to retain the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder.

On Monday, the team acquired former Brooklyn power forward Trendon Watford in free agency. At the time, a source said it was unlikely that Yabusele would return.

Re-signing Yabusele and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes had been the Sixers’ top priorities heading into free agency. But they always knew bringing back Yabusele would be tough.

The Sixers only had a mid-level exception, or 120% of the $2 million veteran minimum he received to play for the team last season. They did not own Yabusele’s Bird rights because they previously signed him to a one-year minimum deal. As a result, they were unable to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

Yabusele’s deal with the Knicks includes a player option for the second season, with New York using the taxpayer mid-level exception to acquire him.

Yabusele might have received the same deal from the Sixers had he waited. However, the Sixers first had to figure out what Grimes will command before focusing on Yabusele.

Grimes, a combination guard, is seeking a deal worth $25 million per season. Since he’s a restricted free agent, the Sixers can match any offer sheet Grimes signs with another team. And if they were to match it, he would return to Philly.

Knowing that other teams’ free-agency money would soon run out, Yabusele did not have time to wait. But he’ll leave Philadelphia as a fan favorite.

Yabusele averaged career highs of 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.1 minutes this season, shooting a career-best 38.0% on three-pointers. He made 43 starts in 70 games.

That was the first season of the Frenchman’s second stint in the NBA.

Yabusele, now 29, was selected 16th by the Boston Celtics in the 2016 draft. Instead of joining Boston, he signed a one-year deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. He then played for the Celtics for seasons starting in 2017 and averaged 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 6.6 minutes in 74 games with five starts.

It’s not surprising that the Knicks were one of his suitors in free agency. They were interested in acquiring him at the trade deadline.