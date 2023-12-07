Deal or no deal? Daryl Morey faces tough decisions as Sixers approach trade season.

Daryl Morey has tough decisions to make.

The 76ers’ president of basketball operations has gained a reputation for combing the league for star players and finding the best deal.

But there are certain things for him to consider as the Sixers enter a trade-heavy portion of the season. The Sixers, as currently constructed, are a menacing team. Coach Nick Nurse has done a great job on both sides of the ball. While this team is not a favorite to win the NBA title, the Sixers could still win one — or at least compete for one — if everything comes together. That would involve staying healthy, and playing at a high level.

With that said, it would be really dangerous to make another major trade this season. Any trade the Sixers entertain should first consider fit and how roles would be affected. Patience would also be necessary as the player settles in and adjusts to teammates. Do the Sixers have that kind of time?

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Cleared to play Wednesday, Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. says little about reported hit-and-run

If they can get Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby or Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, they shouldn’t think twice about it. Both are hard-nosed defensive players and neither need the ball to be effective.

But bringing in a major talent who needs the ball could alter their current chemistry.

So, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to make moves for players such as Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine or Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam, if they came available. They both demand the ball and would change the team vibe.

The Sixers could benefit from the fact that Nurse coached Anunoby and Siakam in Toronto. But they also have their own deep team that is expected to find its rhythm in the coming weeks.

They are 13-7 and fourth in the Eastern Conference after beating the Washington Wizards, 131-126, at Capital One Arena. They welcomed Kelly Oubre Jr., one of their better players, back after being sidelined since Nov. 10 with a fractured rib after a reported hit-and-run incident. His scoring ability makes the Sixers tougher to guard. The 6-foot-7 small forward, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, also has been a solid defender.

With Oubre, the Sixers are 9-1. They were 4-6 without him. Adding Oubre back into the mix should only elevate the Sixers’ competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, and Marcus Morris are making contributions since being acquired in the Nov. 1 James Harden trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

With 13 capable rotation players, Nurse is going to have a tough time finding minutes for everyone.

But the Sixers’ bread and butter is their two-man game featuring Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the league’s top scoring tandem.

Embiid finished with a season-high 50 points along with 13 rebounds and seven assists. on Wednesday against the Wizards (3-17). With Maxey scoring 50 against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 13, they became the first two Sixers to score 50 in seperate games during a season since Dana Barros and Willie Burton did it during the 1994-95 season.

» READ MORE: Robert Covington is adjusting well during his second stint with the Sixers

Any trade that would disrupt the chemistry of the Embiid-Maxey tandem should be off the table.

The Sixers are interested in adding a player who can make contributions on both ends of the floor. They’re also expected to have more salary-cap space than any contender next summer.

Of course, adding a player like LaVine could provide another go-to scorer to close games. But the Sixers would have to ask themselves would his presence stunt Maxey’s ascension as one of the league’s elite players?

LaVine can create his own shot and score the ball, But he takes bad shots, and some of those shots will come at the expense of Embiid and Maxey. LaVine’s defensive shortcomings and contract — $178 million owed over the next four years — are also concerns.

Embiid, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer are the only Sixers with standard NBA contracts that go beyond this season. The Sixers intend to have enough cap space available to sign Maxey and an A-list free agent to lucrative contracts.

Signing LaVine would hurt their projected cap space. If his fit doesn’t work, they’ll be stuck with his contract and possibly lose out on a free agent who could help them.

Meanwhile, Siakam, who needs the ball to shine, is making $37.8 million in the final year of the four-year, $136.9 million extension he signed on Oct. 21, 2019.

Tobias Harris’ $39.2 million expiring contract would help match salaries for Siakam or LaVine. The Sixers currently don’t intend to part ways with Harris.

And if they did, the Raptors haven’t given any indications that they’re looking to rebuild. All indications are that they want to add to their group.

Harris has been a solid piece for the Sixers this season. However, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be on the roster next season. The same can be said for most players whose contracts are expiring.

» READ MORE: Sixers look to take advantage of upcoming easy stretch after loss to Celtics

But Caruso and Anunoby are both winning players who would mesh well with Embiid and Maxey.

Caruso is an elite defender who has a knack for getting his hands on the ball in passing lanes and can guard the opposing team’s best ball handler. The seven-year veteran is averaging a career-best 9.7 points in 23 minutes and shooting 47.7% on three-pointers.

Caruso is making $9.4 million this season and will make a partially guaranteed $9.8 million next season. If he becomes available, several teams will bid for his services. The price could be steep, so Morey has to ask himself if he’s willing to overpay for that kind of player.

Anunoby also would help the Sixers win in a variety of ways. The 6-7, 240-pounder is blessed with a 7-2 wingspan and brute strength. He can defend multiple positions and make shots. The seven-year player can also create a shot in certain scenarios.

However, the Sixers may not have enough to get him. Last season, the Raptors reportedly wanted at least three first-round picks.

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly offered three first-rounders, while the Indiana Pacers offered three firsts and a second-rounder in offers that were turned down.

Anunoby is making $18.6 million this season and has a player option for $19.9 million next season. The Sixers could package Morris, who’s making an expiring $17.1 million, with draft picks. But that probably won’t be enough. The Sixers could also wait and target him in free agency.

These are tough decisions for Morey. He needs to be cautious as he considers another major piece, the type of player whose fit would impact the Sixers’ offseason shopping list.

Maxey has been playing at an All-Star level. Embiid is having another MVP season. And this is the deepest and most talented team the Sixers have had in some time.

It’s reasonable to fear that a trade could alter their momentum. The Sixers might be better off seeing how this roster plays out.