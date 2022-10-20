David Adelman is now a 76ers limited partner.

The Campus Apartments CEO bought a significant share of Michael Rubin’s roughly 10% stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment — which oversees the Sixers and the New Jersey Devils.

It was announced in June that Rubin, who owns Fanatics, would sell his stake in the team after growing the business and acknowledging conflicts that made it difficult for him to remain in team ownership and meet requirements laid out in the NBA and NHL collective-bargaining agreements.

The rest of his stake is being consolidated by managing partner Josh Harris, co-managing partner David Blitzer and additional limited partners.

In addition to becoming a limited partner, Alderman, 50, is chairman of 76 Devcorp, a new development company responsible for building 76 Place at Market East. The company hopes to bring a $1.3 billion, 18,500-seat arena to 10th and Market in 2031.

In the coming weeks, HBSE intends to condense their ownership group. Some limited partners will remain while other limited partners will leave.

“With the sale of his stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment now completed, we would like to express our gratitude to Michael Rubin for all his contributions and wish him continued success as he takes Fanatics to even greater heights,” HBSE said in a statement. “Michael is an innovator and game changer in the sports industry who made an incredible impact on HBSE and the cities we serve. He will always be a member of the HBSE family.”

Rubin is the founder and chief executive of Fanatics, which is valued at $27 billion. He recently entered into the trading card and collectible business. That and his direct partnerships with professional athletes pose a conflict with the leagues. It was announced this summer that he also plans to start a gaming and betting division. Additionally, he also purchased Philadelphia vintage jersey maker Mitchell and Ness.

None of Rubin’s conflicts were present when he bought into a minority share of the Sixers in October 2011 while Fanatics was still in its early stages.