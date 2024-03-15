De’Anthony Melton’s back ‘finally gave out’, but remains optimistic about his recovery plan

De’Anthony Melton said on Friday that taking a hit during the 76ers’ Feb. 27 loss at the Boston Celtics caused his back to “finally [give] out.” But though that setback has been frustrating, Melton acknowledged, the guard added his recovery plan has “for sure” been progressing positively.

“I don’t really want to put it into words right now,” Melton said from his annual “Melton’s Make Your Move” chess event at the Sixers’ practice facility. “But it’s life. It is what it is. Keep going about it day-by-day. Wake up, figure it out.”

» READ MORE: Doc Rivers understands Sixers’ challenge to win without Joel Embiid: ‘It’s hard. It really is.’

Melton missed all but two games from Jan. 2 through Feb. 22 with what was officially listed as “lumbar spine stress response,” and that he described as soreness. He returned Feb. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, then scored 16 points in the Sixers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks two days later. But after playing nine first-half minutes in Boston, he did not return after the break and has been out since then.

Advertisement

The Sixers said on March 6 that Melton had begun an “offloading” period. He was walking and sitting in a chair with no noticeable issues during Friday’s event, and is expected to be re-evaluated in about one week.

“I think what I’m doing now is definitely going to help me with [the issue] not returning,” Melton said. “I think how I’m going about it, and the time I’m taking, I’ll be good.”

Before this ailment, Melton had been putting up career numbers as a full-time starter, averaging 11.5 points on 36.2% shooting from three-point range to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He was also among the league leaders in steals (1.6 per game) and deflections (3.2 per game), a tentpole of coach Nick Nurse’s aggressive style of defense.

Melton’s injury is ill-timed not just for the 36-30 Sixers, but for the 25-year-old’s personal status as an upcoming free agent. Including Saturday’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers have 16 regular-season games remaining. They are trying to stay afloat in a bunched-up Eastern Conference playoff seeding race, where 3½ games separated fourth place and eighth entering Friday, while also playing without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid.

» READ MORE: What is a ‘ramp-up’ process? Here’s how the Sixers gradually prepare players to return from injuries

Without Melton, veteran newcomer Kyle Lowry has moved into the Sixers’ starting backcourt alongside All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield are the primary ball handling options off the bench.

At Friday’s chess event, Melton, teammate Paul Reed, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, and professional player Levy Rozman matched up for friendly games with students from Camden Academy Charter School and The Knight School.