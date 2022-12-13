De’Anthony Melton will miss the 76ers’ game against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night with back tightness, coach Doc Rivers said during his pregame availability.

Melton, a late addition to Tuesday’s injury report, has been playing through back issues in recent weeks.

Melton, who has been starting in place of the injured Tyrese Maxey and is one of the Sixers’ top defenders, is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals. He set career highs in points (33), three-pointers made (eight) and steals (seven) in Friday’s win over the Lakers.

Reserve wing Danuel House, meanwhile, had been downgraded to doubtful with a foot laceration, Rivers said. He was listed as probable entering Tuesday.

