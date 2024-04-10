De’Anthony Melton returns and brings ‘different pop’ to Sixers’ guard rotation down the stretch

De’Anthony Melton smiled and rubbed his hands together as he walked onto the court at the start of Tuesday’s second quarter, with the home crowd and 76ers bench erupting into cheers. That ovation continued when the ball found Melton’s hands less than two minutes later, and he splashed home a three-pointer.

The Sixers’ reserve guard finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in his first game action since Feb. 27, helping the Sixers blast the Detroit Pistons to win their sixth game in a row. That benchmark arrived after Melton spent more than three months dealing with a back issue officially diagnosed as “lumbar spine bone stress.”

During a 2023-24 Sixers season primarily defined by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid’s eight-week absence following knee surgery, missing Melton’s impact on both ends of the floor has been an underrated yet significant blow. Now, his return provides another versatile guard option as they finish up their final two regular-season games and head into the postseason.

“Throughout the whole process, it was a lot of ups and downs,” Melton said of his recovery. “Some days [were] better than others. Definitely there was a little doubt that crept into my mind. But I just kind of tried to stay with it and, every day, just take it moment by moment. And now we’re here.”

It appeared the Sixers were in a similar place on Feb. 23, when Melton came back for a home victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers shortly after Buddy Hield, Kyle Lowry, and Cameron Payne joined the team. But two games later, Melton left in the middle of a Feb. 27 loss at the Boston Celtics with what coach Nick Nurse initially described as back spasms. That again pushed him into recovery mode, and became his second unsuccessful return attempt since Dec. 30.

Melton described the feeling as a “pinch” in his back, and became alarmed when it persisted “constantly throughout my movement in my everyday life.” So he shifted to a slower-paced treatment plan in late February, and credited medication with helping his back heal. And because he literally needed to take a load off, he spent significant time playing video games, catching up on television shows and movies, and sleeping.

“I was so bored,” Melton said. " … That was all I really could do.”

Before the injury, Melton was on pace to put up career numbers after moving into the starting lineup following the blockbuster James Harden trade. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in his first 36 games, living up to his “Mr. Do Something” nickname. He also thrived in Nurse’s aggressive defensive scheme, ranking among the NBA’s leaders in steals and deflections.

Now, he has joined a retooled Sixers guard rotation.

The veteran Lowry has moved into the starting lineup alongside All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Payne has become an off-the-bench spark plug, thanks to his shot-making and driving ability. Hield had been an inconsistent shooter since joining the Sixers, but scored 18 points on 5-of-9 from three-point range Tuesday while continuing to establish chemistry with Embiid.

Maxey and Lowry also both missed Tuesday’s game due to injury, offering a little glimpse into how the backcourt minutes could be distributed when the Sixers are fully healthy. When asked following Tuesday’s game if there is a chance Melton could be reinserted into the starting lineup, Nurse said “it’s really hard to answer” that question while acknowledging Melton is not yet ready to play starters’ minutes.

“He could be a part of that, for sure, at some point,” Nurse said. “I don’t think he’s there yet.”

Tuesday night, Melton played stints to begin the second and fourth quarters. Before knocking down that three-pointer, he crashed the boards and then dished the ball underneath to Jeff Dowtin Jr. for a finish at the rim. Then, less than a minute into the final period, Melton broke free for a driving layup.

Yet Nurse was most pleased with how Melton looked “movement-wise,” calling him “springy” and “quick.” Hield added that Melton “plays with a different pop,” lauding his free-flowing offensive pace and relentless defense. Melton said he felt stronger, “and that’s the most important thing.”

Embiid, meanwhile, deadpanned that Melton “sucked” during Tuesday’s game because of that poor shooting percentage. In reality, that was another example of the delight teammates took in the reserve guard’s return.

Next, Melton said he is ready to do “whatever I can” to impact the Sixers, as they quickly shift from regular season to postseason.

“I’m not really tripping about all that other stuff,” Melton said when asked about his role moving forward. “I’m just trying to add activity, add my presence, and I feel like the rest will carry itself.”

