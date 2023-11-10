How does De’Anthony Melton plan to break his shooting slump? Keep shooting.

DETROIT — De’Anthony Melton knows that shooting slumps are a part of basketball.

It’s something that the best shooters on every level go through. The key, oftentimes, is maintaining the right mental psyche while trying to work through a slump. And that’s the approach he’s taking.

“Don’t think too hard about it,” Melton said before Friday’s shootaround at Little Caesars Arena. “Just go back to our mechanics. Go back to the foundation that you have. That’s what I’ve been trying to do. …

“I’m glad we’re playing well. I’m glad we’re winning, and I’m not playing my best. So that’s even more exciting for us.”

The Sixers (6-1) head into Friday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament opener against the Detroit Pistons with the Eastern Conference’s best record. They’re also riding an NBA-best, six-game winning streak.

However, Melton has struggled. The shooting guard missed eight of nine shots in Wednesday’s 106-103 home victory over the Boston Celtics. For the season, Melton is shooting 29.5% from the field — including 32.4% on three-pointers.

Amid his slump, the sixth-year veteran is receiving words of encouragement from his teammates and coaches.

“They’re going to joke about it too at the same time,” Melton said of his teammates. “But it’s always good to hear that from your teammates to keep shooting, keep firing, and I have a lot of confidence in myself.

“I feel like I do, but some of them are just not dropping.”

His offense hasn’t impacted his defense. Melton has recorded at least one steal in each of the Sixers’ first seven games, averaging 1.3 per game.

“I feel like, honestly, that’s me,” he said “Defense is always going to be, causing disruption. That’s always going to be who I am. It’s been my game since the beginning.

“So just trying to find my way on the offensive end, but continue to impact on defense and continue to impact winning.”

Pat Bev’s impact

Patrick Beverley has been an underrated offseason addition for the Sixers.

The reserve point guard is averaging 2.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 16.9 minutes. But things always always go well for the Sixers when he’s on the floor.

Beverley heads into Friday night’s game with the NBA’s highest plus-minus by a player of fthe bench this season, at plus-63. Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II was second at plus-57. Warriors point guard Chris Paul was third (plus-56).

“The best plus-minus off the bench in the NBA, so it’s expected,” Beverley said of providing a spark. “I’m a professional. I go out there and impact winning. I was just fortunate to be able to do that since I’ve been here.”