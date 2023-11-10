Sixers promote Jameer Nelson general manager of Delaware Blue Coats

Jameer Nelson has been promoted to the Delaware Blue Coats assistant general manager.

The Chester native and former NBA All-Star had been the Blue Coats assistant GM and 76ers scout since 2020.

“Jameer has approached his front office and scouting roles with the same tenacity that he approached the game during his playing career,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement. “He is a great talent evaluator who is well-respected by players, agents, coaches and executives alike, suiting him for success as the next general manager of the Blue Coats.”

The Blue Coats are the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate.

They made three straight trips to the G League Finals, culminating with last season’s championship, during Nelson’s tenure as assistant GM. The Blue Coats also won the 2021 Winter Showcase Title.

Now, Nelson succeeds Prosper Karangwa as general manager. Karangwa retains the title of Sixers VP of Player Personnel, remaining a key part of the Sixers front office.

Nelson averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 assists in 878 games over his 14-year career with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. He was named an All-Star in 2009 with the Magic.

At St. Joseph’s, Nelson was the National College Player of the Year in 2004.

The Blue Coats also announced that Ryan Ayers has been added to new coach Mike Longabardi’s staff.

Ayers was a former standout at Germantown Academy and Notre Dame. He’s also the son of former Sixers head coach Randy Ayers.