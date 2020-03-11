The 76ers will begin a four-game homestand with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against the Detroit Pistons.
Though the Sixers are coming off a 1-3 West Coast trip that ended Saturday with a 118-114 loss at Golden State, they are 28-2 at home and will be facing one of the struggling NBA teams.
The Pistons (20-45) have been depleted by injuries. They have lost four in a row and 11 of 12 and have fallen to the bottom of The Inquirer’s NBA power rankings. They are coming off a 96-84 loss Sunday to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where they shot only 11-for-38 from three-point range (28.9%).
This is a team clearly in rebuilding mode after earlier buying out veterans Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris, who then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, respectively.
The Sixers are 2-0 this season against the Pistons.
Pistons (20-45)
17 Tony Snell SF 6-7 8.0 ppg. 1.9 apg.
35 F Christian Wood PF 6-10 12.8 ppg. 6.3 rpg.
7 Thon Maker C 7-0 4.5 ppg. 2.8 rpg.
19 Svi Mykhailiuk SG 6-7 8.9 ppg. 1.9 apg.
20 Brandon Knight PG 6-2 7.4 ppg. 2.6 apg.
Coach: Dwane Casey (second season, 61-86; overall, 434-393)
Injuries: Blake Griffin (left knee surgery), John Henson (left ankle sprain), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis) and Derrick Rose (right ankle sprain) are out. Bruce Brown (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Brandon Knight (right hamstring strain) is probable.
Sixers (38-26)
12 Tobias Harris SF 6-9 19.4 ppg. 6.8 rpg.
1 Mike Scott PF 6-7 5.7 ppg. 3.5 rpg.
42 Al Horford C 6-9 11.9 ppg., 6.8 rpg.
22 Matisse Thybulle SG 6-5 4.6 ppg. 1.4 spg.
18 Shake Milton PG 6-5 9.4 ppg. 2.2 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 216-340)
Injuries: Ben Simmons (lower back pinched nerve) is out. Joel Embiid (left shoulder sprain) is questionable.
The Sixers lead, 220-156, and have a five-game win streak over the Pistons.
Tobias Harris scored 35 points, shooting 14-for-21 from the field, as the Sixers won at Detroit, 125-109, on Dec. 23.
Saturday: Indiana Pacers at Sixers, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Monday: Washington Wizards at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
March 18: Toronto Raptors at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
March 19: Sixers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
March 21: Atlanta Hawks at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia