Signs point to center Dewayne Dedmon making his Sixers debut on Saturday

MILWAUKEE – Dewayne Dedmon could make his 76ers debut Saturday.

The reserve center was upgraded to questionable with left hip soreness ahead of the Sixers game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday (8:30 p.m., ABC). Dedmon signed with the Sixers (40-22) on Feb. 14, five days after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs.

The 7-foot, 245-pounder did not play in the Sixers’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 15. He was expected to make his debut after the NBA All-Star break, but injured his hip at practice Feb. 22. The injury has sidelined him for five games.

Dedmon averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games this season with the Miami Heat. Miami traded the 10th-year veteran along with a 2028 second-round pick to the Spurs for cash, a 2028 second-round pick, and a trade exception on Feb. 7.

The Sixers signed Dedmon in the buyout market to cement its frontcourt when Joel Embiid is out. The California native has averaged 6.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 507 career games. This is Dedmon’s second stint with the Sixers. He had two 10-day contracts with the team during the 2013-14 season, playing in 11 games.

At 45-17, the Bucks have the Eastern Conference and league’s best record. The Sixers sit third in the East, five games behind Milwaukee. The teams split this season’s previous two meetings.

Also in injury news, Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews will miss Saturday’s game with a right calf strain.