NEW YORK — Just when you think things will get somewhat back to normal for the 76ers, they’re set to be without Doc Rivers.

The Sixers coach, who is vaccinated, was placed in the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols, a source confirms. Assistant coach Dan Burke will serve as acting coach until Rivers returns. The Sixers are in Brooklyn to face the Nets Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey feels ‘blessed’ his family is OK after house fire

Fully vaccinated coaches and players who are asymptomatic, can clear protocols after six days if COVID testing shows they’re no longer at risk to be infected.

An individual can still test out of protocols with two negative results with 24 hours apart.

More to come.