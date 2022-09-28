CHARLESTON, S.C. — For now, the 76ers plan to remain at The Citadel for their weeklong training camp amid a tropical storm watch.

The Lowcountry of South Carolina is bracing for Hurricane Ian or its remnants, with heavy rain, flooding, and high winds expected to hit as early as Thursday.

“We’re going to stay tough,” coach Doc Rivers said jokingly. “We’re running to the storm.”

The Sixers are scheduled to have late morning practices at McAlister Field House followed by open gyms in the evenings. After Sunday’s morning practice, the team will travel to New York for Monday’s preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

But South Carolina is bracing for the Category 4 hurricane. The Charleston area could experience winds reaching 70 mph or higher by Thursday. Some local governments and municipalities across South Carolina are distributing sandbags to assemble barriers ahead of the expected rain and rising tides.

South Carolina moved its football game against South Carolina State up two days to Thursday in anticipation of the storm. Numerous high schools across the state, including in the Charleston area, also moved up athletic events to earlier in the week.

Blue-White scrimmage

The Sixers announced Wednesday that their annual Blue-White scrimmage is set for Oct. 8 at noon in Wilmington. The scrimmage will be at Chase Fieldhouse, the home of the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Sixers mascot Franklin and the Blue Coast mascot Coaty will be at the free, open practice.

The Sixers have a new look with the offseason acquisitions of P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, Montrezl Harrell, and Trevelin Queen.