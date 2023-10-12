Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ advice to James Harden: ‘Just play and it will work out’

Appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today on Wednesday, former 76ers coach Doc Rivers had advice for James Harden.

”Just play and it will work out,” said Rivers, who was hired as an ESPN basketball analyst in August. “James is a terrific player. If he has to go to Philadelphia, clearly that’s not the situation that he wants to be in, going by what he’s said. Just go and play. Be a pro, and I think it will all work out.”

Rivers, who was fired by the Sixers on May 16, was referring to Harden’s trade demands.

The point guard made waves on Aug. 14 during a trip to China to meet fans and attend events during a promotional tour. Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar” and stressed that he would never be a part of an organization that includes Morey.

Harden didn’t show up for the Sixers media day on Oct. 2 in Camden or the first day of training camp at Colorado State University on Oct. 3.

”He’s in a tough spot,” Rivers said. “We all know that. It is hard to walk back all of the things that have been said. It’s a tough situation for him. But I think he’ll be able to get through it.”

Rivers was fired after receiving a lot of blame for the Sixers’ 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Celtics on May 14 in the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden. It marked the third consecutive season that Rivers’ squad had suffered a second-round playoff exit.

The former coach didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Harden, who according to reports, wanted him fired.