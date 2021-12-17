NEW YORK — Doc Rivers knows the 76ers need to keep their spirits up during what’s shaping into a disappointing season.

This Sixers team started the year with hopes of contending for the Eastern Conference title but now sits in eighth place with a 15-15 record. This is the Sixers’ worst mark through 30 games since the 2017-18 season, and they appear to be a squad that must trade disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons for a difference maker — or accept that they’re just not good enough.

“We have no choice,” Rivers said of players keeping their head up. “Our job right now, at least mine as a coach, is to keep them positive. Let’s keep holding water. Let’s win a couple of games, stay above .500.”

The Sixers have lost three straight games and four of five. Their last two defeats were to decimated Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat squads. Brooklyn only had nine available players in Thursday’s 114-105 outcome at the Barclays Center. The Heat only had 10 available bodies while prevailing, 101-96, on Wednesday. Miami’s three-leading scorers — Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo — were among the sidelined Heat, and Brooklyn was without James Harden.

But the Sixers have had their share of issues with injury and illness as well.

Starting point guard Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) and reserves Georges Niang (COVID) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) were sidelined Thursday against the Nets. And Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe and Niang have missed a combined 29 games with COVID.

Rivers believes this upcoming stretch will be important as his team gets much-needed rest and could potentially get healthy.

The Sixers are off on Friday and Saturday before entertaining the struggling New Orleans Pelicans Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. They will travel to Boston afterward for Monday’s matchup with the Celtics, then they’ll be off two more days before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. After two more days off for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Sixers conclude the month with a three-game road trip at the Washington Wizards (Dec. 26), Toronto Raptors (Dec. 28) and Nets (Dec. 30).

“It’s like they made us play all these games, and now they’re going to give us a chance to gather ourselves,” said Rivers, whose squad played 30 games in 58 days. “But it won’t matter unless we are healthy.

“So, I’m assuming we will have Georges back, probably not the next game but after that. Furk, I don’t know. He’s struggling right now. And Tyrese, I’m hoping to have him back for the next game. So we just have to get right.”