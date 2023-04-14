Doc Rivers thinks Sixers co-managing partner Josh Harris would be a good Commanders owner

Doc Rivers believes the Washington Commanders will be in great hands if 76ers co-managing partner Josh Harris and his investment group’s bid is finalized.

Rivers gave his comments Friday, one day after Harris’ group agreed to buy the Commanders for $6 billion from Daniel Snyder. The deal is pending NFL owners’ two-third approval and will take weeks to be finalized. Harris owns portions of the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Steelers and Crystal Palace of the Premier League. He would have to sell his small stakes in the Steelers before owning Washington’s football team.

“I think Josh would be a really good owner in that, because he really allows you to do your job,” Rivers said after Friday’s practice. “That’s what he exhibited here. That he hires and allows them to do their work. And I think that being around [New England Patriot coach Bill] Belichick and … all the NFL coaches I’ve been around, that’s a big thing for them. Allow them to do their work, you know. So I think he would do that.”

But Rivers noted that Harris potentially owning the Commanders has not been mentioned by any of the Sixers.

They’re focused on their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

“But I think it’s really cool,” Rivers said. “I think it’s good for Josh if he can get it. It looks like he’s going to get it, but who knows?”

But how would people react to the Sixers’ managing partner owning of one of the Eagles’ hated NFC East rivals?

“That will create something,” Rivers said. “There’s no doubt about that. I can’t tell you what that will create. That absolutely would create something.

“But I don’t think the Eagles and the Washington whatever they are. What are they? ... The Commanders. I don’t think that’s going to change anybody’s hate or like. They’re going to still hate each other no matter who owns them.”