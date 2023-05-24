Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers is set to interview for Phoenix Suns job

Doc Rivers may get his wish.

After being fired by the 76ers on May 16, the coach said he was looking for an opportunity to continue coaching. The Phoenix Suns just might provide that opportunity.

Rivers is interviewing for the Suns’ vacant head-coaching position, according to reports. The Suns fired Monty Williams on May 13 on the heels of a second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

But the Sixers let the future Hall of Fame coach go with seasons left on the five-year, $40 millions deal he signed in October 2020.

Rivers received a lot of the blame for the Sixers’ 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics on May 14 in the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden. It marked the third consecutive season that Rivers’ squad suffered a second-round postseason exit.

They lost in seven games in 2021 to the Atlanta Hawks before losing in six games last season to the Miami Heat.

Under Rivers, the Sixers clinched the 2021 conference regular-season title. Their 54-28 record this season was their best mark since going 56-26 in 2000-01. And the Sixers’ 154 regular-season wins in Rivers’ three seasons are the third-most victories by an NBA team during that time.

Overall, he has a 1,097-763 record over 24 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Celtics, Clippers, and Sixers. He has the second-most regular-season wins among active coaches and the ninth-most in NBA history. Rivers is on the verge of surpassing former Sixers coach and Hall of Famer Larry Brown (1,098 wins).

He also has the fourth-most postseason victories (111) and a 2008 NBA title. His other accolades include winning the 2000 NBA coach of the year and being named coach of the month twice this season.