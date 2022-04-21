TORONTO — Doc Rivers’ list of coaching milestones continues to grow.

On Monday, he nabbed his 100th playoff victory and pulled into a fourth-place tie on the list for all-time postseason wins for an NBA coach. He tied former Sixers coach Larry Brown. Rivers went for win No. 101 on Wednesday in Game 3 of the Sixers’ opening-round series against the Raptors.

Rivers had been tied for fifth with Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Red Auerbach at 99 victories after Game 1.

“Obviously, anything that your name is mentioned to Red Auerbach is pretty cool,” Rivers said. “I didn’t even know that. … Honestly, I know all of that is great. But you know that’s not why I’m doing it. I want to win and just win every time we play.

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve done a lot of winning. But being a winner is why you do it. And that’s what I’m chasing.”

In conjunction with the NBA 75th anniversary, Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history before the NBA All-Star break.

The 60-year-old passed Rick Adelman for ninth all-time in NBA regular-season coaching victories during the Sixers’ 2021-22 finale. He has compiled a 1043-735 regular-season record in stops with the Orlando Magic, Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sixers.

Rivers was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2000 with the Magic. In addition to leading the Celtics to the title, Rivers had a hand in changing the culture and perception of the Clippers.

While he downplayed his recent accolades, it’s still a rare accomplishment. Phil Jackson has the most playoff victories with 229. Pat Riley is second on that list at 171, followed by Gregg Popovich at 170.

“It’s amazing, it’s nice,” Rivers said of reaching 100 victories. “But, again, it’s not my focus. It’s amazing how many texts you get about it. I literally just group text and say thank you, because that’s not where I’m at right now.

“I don’t have time to look at what I’m doing. I want to focus on where I’m going.”

The NBA’s youth movement

There was a time when it was believed that an NBA team needed its roster loaded with 30-year-old veterans to win a title.

“I don’t know if the age 30 is right anymore,” Rivers said, pointing out the Golden State Warriors had young players in their 2015, 2017, and 2018 championship runs.

“And everyone doesn’t have to be [30 years old],” he continued. “We won a title in Boston [in 2008], and [Rajon] Rondo was in his second year as a point guard and center Perk [Kendrick Perkins] was 23. But we also had some veterans with that group.”

The Sixers and Toronto Raptors are testaments to that statement, with players under 30 leading the way on both sidelines. Even though the Raptors are the younger team, they might have more experience than the Sixers as Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Chris Boucher were all members of the Raptors’ 2019 championship team.

“So they have gone all the way through the wars,” Rivers said. “And I think that’s the real experience you need is playoffrun experience.”