TORONTO – Scottie Barnes was at the Toronto Raptors’ Wednesday morning shootaround minus his walking boot.

However, the standout rookie forward remains doubtful for Game 3 against the 76ers at Scotiabank Arena.

“He looks like he’s doing pretty good,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said following shootaround.

Any chance he plays against the Sixers?

“Maybe,” Nurse said.

Barnes’ availability to play is crucial in the pivotal game. The Sixers lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and would all but break the Raptors’ will by going up 3-0.

Barnes had to be helped off the court with 9 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the Sixers’ 131-111 Game 1 victory after Joel Embiid stepped on his foot. Barnes sprained his ankle on the play but X-rays were negative. He donned a walking boot while at Monday’s shootaround and on the bench for Game 2.

The Raptors will receive some reinforcements with shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. set to play in Game 3. Trent is returning from a non-COVID-19 illness.

Trent played while under the weather in Game 1 and had nine points on 2-for-11 and was minus-23. He had zero points on 0-for-3 shooting in 10 minutes in Game 2 after being a game-time decision. He didn’t play after intermission.

“It will probably be that he goes out and starts again and we see how he’s going,” Nurse said. “The issues that he’s having … the biggest thing I think that’s affecting him physically is just being able to breathe and catch his wind and survive through that. If he can’t [we have] to get him out of there.”