Former St. Joe’s Prep player Dominick Barlow gets a two-way deal with Sixers

Dominick Barlow is coming home … so to speak.

The 6-foot-9 power forward, who attended St. Joe’s Prep as a freshman, is signing a two-way contract with the 76ers, according to sources. Barlow comes to the Sixers after averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 96 games over three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Dominick Barlow’s ‘unique’ journey: From a stint with St. Joe’s Prep to the NBA with the Spurs

The 22-year-old averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 35 games last season for the Hawks.

Barlow had his freshman season of high school with the Prep cut short because of a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Hackensack, N.J. native transferred to North Jersey’s Dumont High School as a sophomore.

As a senior, he was named the North Jersey boys’ basketball player of the year while averaging 27.6 points, 17.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 blocks in eight games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 school year.

Barlow opted to sign with Atlanta-based Overtime Elite, forgoing his college career. After going undrafted a year later, he signed a two-way contract with the Spurs on July 10, 2022, and his contract converted to a standard deal on March 2, 2024.

He then signed a two-way contract with the Hawks last July 30, 2024, and it was converted on March 4.

» READ MORE: Sixers sign former Tennessee forward Igor Miličić Jr.

To make room for Barlow’s signing, the Sixers waived two-way power forward Alex Reese. Reese averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15 games with the Sixers and Thunder last season. The Sixers signed him on Feb. 21, and he played 14 games for them down the stretch.

Jabari Walker and Hunter Sallis are the Sixers’ other two-way players.

Walker, a 6-9 small forward, averaged 6.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 16.3 minutes in 188 games — with 24 starts — over three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Sallis, a 6-5 high-flying shooting guard, averaged 18.3 points last season at Wake Forest. The Sixers view his acquisition as a steal.