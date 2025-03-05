Donte DiVincenzo settles into role with the Timberwolves, thanks to fatherhood and clean bill of health

MINNEAPOLIS — In a few strides and one slide, Donte DiVincenzo traveled from the right elbow on the 76ers’ side of the floor, to the sideline near the right wing of the opposite end.

The Timberwolves’ combo guard jumped a passing lane to tip a ball intended for Quentin Grimes and kept running, then hit the deck to knock it away from Lonnie Walker IV and save it from going out of bounds, then tapped it to teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the layup to give Minnesota a 14-point fourth-quarter lead.

That hustle was recognizable to anybody who has followed DiVincenzo throughout his basketball career, from when he was the Delaware Player of the Year at Salesianum School, to the Final Four Most Outstanding Player at Villanova, to an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks and beloved “‘Nova Knick.”

Still, it has been quite the 10 months since DiVincenzo had last faced the Sixers as a Knick during last spring’s playoffs, when his Game 2-winning three-point bomb sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy as part of a massively competitive and entertaining first-round series.

DiVincenzo was part of the return package in the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves to the Knicks, breaking up the former college teammates who had helped revitalize a storied franchise. He dealt with a significant toe injury that kept him sidelined for about a month before returning to the floor less than a week ago. His most rewarding change, though, has been enjoying fatherhood to 11-month-old Kai, keeping him grounded during what could be viewed as a tumultuous time in his career.

“Basketball will take care of itself,” DiVincenzo told The Inquirer from the Timberwolves’ locker room prior to his team’s 126-112 victory over the Sixers. “I have a beautiful family at home. I have a beautiful baby boy, and that’s what my focus is on. Good game, bad game, you get to go home to him. It kind of puts everything in perspective, and you come in and work and you treat it a little bit more like a job.

“I think that’s what changes, once you have a kid. But it helps me. You don’t get tied up in what team you’re on, or feelings of being traded, or anything. You just focus on your work, and focus on your family, and everything else takes care of itself.”

DiVincenzo has flashed several aspects of his skill set in the four games since his return from injury. He totaled eight assists against the Sixers, including nifty feeds to big men Julius Randle and Naz Reid for finishes at the rim. He also went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, including three makes in the game-turning fourth quarter — one that prompted the public-address announcer to call him “Donte Three-Vincenzo.”

In Sunday’s victory at the Phoenix Suns, DiVincenzo scored 24 points and had five steals, rotating quickly to the ball as “a little bit of a gambler,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. The 6-foot-4 DiVincenzo also had seven rebounds in a Feb. 28 loss at the Utah Jazz, helping balance a 4-for-13 shooting night.

Other than a temporary minutes restriction, Finch said, “it doesn’t feel like [DiVincenzo has] been gone at all.”

“I haven’t seen any rust since he’s come back,” Finch said before Tuesday’s game. “He’s done a great job in his road to get back, and stay ready, and stay sharp.”

That is continued progress since DiVincenzo’s clunky start with Minnesota, which he acknowledged in a December story from The Athletic was partially rooted in hanging onto the past.

DiVincenzo, after all, had just come off averaging a career-best 15.5 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range with the Knicks. Yet, oddly enough, New York trading a cavalcade of draft picks for fellow former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges meant DiVincenzo would likely be moved to a lesser, off-the-bench role. Before all four former college teammates — which also included MVP contender Jalen Brunson and do-it-all wing Josh Hart — could even take the floor together, DiVincenzo had been traded to Minnesota.

Emotions bubbled to the surface when DiVincenzo verbally jawed with Rick Brunson, Jalen’s father and a Knicks assistant coach, following an October preseason game. Then, DiVincenzo struggled to begin the season, shooting 35.5% from the floor and averaging 8.3 points in his first 25 games. That largely mirrored his new team’s disappointing follow-up to an exciting 2023-24, when Minnesota ascended to the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed and advanced to the Western Conference finals by taking down the defending-champion Denver Nuggets in seven games.

Yet Finch praised the way DiVincenzo cut down on unnecessary turnovers just before his injury, which the team described as turf toe and a partial ligament tear. His shooting numbers — and body language — had already begun trending upward, outsiders observed. While rehabbing, DiVincenzo said he challenged himself — and everybody assisting with that process — to “kind of push the needle a little bit” and beat the projected timeline.

“When your mindset’s on that, your body will follow,” DiVincenzo said. “The mind is a powerful thing.”

Now, DiVincenzo is more settled in a key role on a Minnesota team aiming to separate down the stretch from a crowded bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture, where seeds Nos. 6 through 10 entered Wednesday separated by two games. Both Timberwolves-Knicks regular-season games have passed, though DiVincenzo did not get to play in the mid-January matchup at The Garden. He gets to watch baby Kai start to walk and babble, because “every day, it’s something new.”

And since returning to the court — his latest step during an eventful 10 months — basketball is indeed taking care of itself.

“I knew that I was ready to come back,” DiVincenzo said. “Was it 100 percent? Probably not. Is it going to be 100 percent? Probably not. But it’s the job that we’re in and what we want to do. And [with] the goals we want to achieve, you don’t have time to [wait].”