Sixers grouped with Celtics, Magic, Nets, and Pistons in third annual NBA Cup

The 76ers will be paired with two of their Atlantic Division rivals in the 2025 NBA Cup.

They’re in the East Group B with the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and division foes Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets for the third annual in-season tournament. All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five within their conferences based on last season’s records.

The Sixers (24-58) and Nets (26-56) finished with the conference’s third- and fourth-worst records, respectively. Meanwhile, the Celtics (61-21) had the East’s second-best record, while the Pistons (44-38) were sixth and Orlando (41-41) was seventh.

The tournament will tip off on Oct. 31 in team markets and culminate in Las Vegas, with the semifinals scheduled for Dec. 13 and the championship game three days later.

Like previous seasons, the two-month tournament will consist of group play and knockout rounds, similar to soccer’s World Cup competition.

Each team will play four games against group opponents, with two games at home and two on the road. The Sixers will travel to Brooklyn and Detroit while hosting Boston and Orlando in group play.

Games will be played on “Cup Nights,” which will consist of games every Friday from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28 and additional “Cup Nights” on Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams will advance to the single-elimination knockout round.

The quarterfinals will be played in market on Dec. 9 and 10 before the tourney transitions to Vegas.

The champion will receive the NBA Cup trophy. In addition, a prize pool will be allocated to players on teams that qualify for the knockout rounds. The allotment will depend on how far a team advances in the tourney.