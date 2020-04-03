This is the 10th edition of the weekly 76ers mailbag.
Each week, Inquirer.com followers may submit questions to answer every Friday.
Missed out on the party this week? No worries. You can submit your question(s) for next time by following me on Twitter @PompeyOnSixers and tweeting your inquiry with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.
Let’s jump right into this week’s questions:
Answer: Thanks for the question, Andy. And thanks for getting this newsletter started.
It really won’t be Brand’s decision to leave since he’s currently under contract past this season. The Sixers would have to give him permission to interview with the Knicks. A Sixers source stated within hours of the report how happy the team was with Brand. So that leads me to believe that they don’t want to give him up.
In regards to a fight, they basically have the power in this one. Now, they can opt to give him an extension or a raise as a way to show their commitment to him. But as long as he’s under contract, the Knicks don’t have any leverage in regards to taking him away from the Sixers. Philly controls this situation.
A: Thanks for the question, Stoop. It’s a great one, I might add. I keep going back and forth on it. As long as Joel Embiid comes back in shape, I kind of think the Sixers will be a much better team if the NBA resumes play no matter the format. This break gave the Sixers an opportunity to reboot and the coaches a chance to figure things out.
The biggest question surrounding them will be coaching adjustments. How will opposing coaches combat what the Sixers are trying to do? That’s easier to do in a “best of” style series. They’ll have days in between to review game film and prepare in practice. That’s when coaching plays a major factor in the outcome of series.
But one could argue an NCAA tournament type of format, especially if there are minimum days in between, favors the most talented teams. No one can deny the Sixers’ talent. So in my opinion, they would be better in a tournament style, especially if opposing coaches don’t get a lot of time in between games to game plan.
A: Hello, Tom. What, is this “Great Question Day”? Solid question. I’m still building the team around Embiid unless his body totally breaks down. He has a chance to be one of the game’s all-time greats, The Sixers know it and so does every team in the NBA.
He’s the key ingredient to the Sixers’ postseason success. Sure the team can go on a winning streak without him in the regular season, but they need Embiid when it matters most in the postseason.
You raise a good point in regards to health, contract and whether a player wants to stay longterm.
Of course, the Sixers would have to build around Simmons if Embiid’s health takes a hit. But I don’t think that will happen in 2021. Secondly, Embiid is in line to get a huge contract with the Sixers once his current one expires. They can offer him more than any other team. So that should be part of the attraction for Embiid wanting to remain a Sixers longterm. Not only that, he’s developed a bond with Sixers fans that he may not be able duplicate as a free-agent signee with another team.
A: Thanks for the question, Declan? The Sixers would get the pick due to it not being in the top 20. That’s because the Sixers received Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round selection for this season as a result of trading Jerami Grant to OKC on Nov. 1, 2016. However, that pick is top-20 protected. As a result, the Thunder will keep the pick if it falls between the No. 1-20 pick in the draft.
If the season would end today, the draft pick would be No. 22 and go to the Sixers. Assuming the Sixers don’t get that pick, it would turn into second-round picks in 2022 and 2023.
Like I noted last week, something tells me the Sixers will be rooting for the Thunder (40-24) to finish the regular season off strong if it resumes. If it doesn’t resume, some will be elated about getting that pick.