Sources: Sixers’ Joel Embiid will play against Celtics in Game 2

BOSTON — Joel Embiid will return Wednesday to face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, according to sources.

The 76ers center’s expected return comes one day after participating in running drills since spraining his right lateral collateral ligament on April 20 in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. The newly-minted NBA MVP was unavailable to play April 22 in Game 4 when the Sixers closed out a sweep of the Nets. He also sat out Monday’s Game 1 victory over the Celtics.

Up until Tuesday, his on-court activity only consisted of light shooting drills. Embiid did participate in Wednesday morning’s shootaround.

His expected return should give a lift to the Sixers, who have a 1-0 series lead.

He won a second straight scoring title by averaging 33.1 points and was eighth in rebounds (10.2) and seventh in blocks (1.7). He was also named Eastern Conference player of the month three times.

In this season’s four regular-season meetings vs. Boston, Embiid averaged 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks.

