Eric Gordon joining the Sixers on a one-year, veteran minimum deal

Eric Gordon has agreed to a veteran minimum deal with the 76ers, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer Sunday night.

Gordon is a career 37.1% three-point shooter, a skill valued while playing with 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid and in coach Nick Nurse’s offensive system. He averaged 11 points per game for the Phoenix Suns last season, before declining his $3.4 million player option for 2024-25 to become an unrestricted free agent.

Gordon is also the latest player who once suited up for Daryl Morey’s Houston Rockets to join the Sixers. The 35-year-old had some of his most productive years with that team, averaging 15.7 points while hoisting 7.7 three-pointers per game over parts of seven seasons from 2016-23. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans/Hornets during his 16-year career.

Gordon is the second player to agree to contract terms with the Sixers, joining veteran center Andre Drummond. The Sixers are also in strong pursuit of perennial All-Star Paul George, who is departing the Los Angeles Clippers, per a team statement Sunday night.