New Sixer Eric Gordon shares his thoughts on offseason: ‘Sixers fans should be happy’

New 76ers shooting guard Eric Gordon was asked about his team’s recent offseason acquisitions while playing for The Bahamas in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Valencia, Spain.

“Sixers fans should be happy,” Gordon said. “We’re gonna be a team to be reckoned with, and we look forward to trying to win a championship next year.”

The Sixers have been busy in the opening days of free agency. They agreed to sign former Clippers small forward Paul George to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract, Gordon to a veteran minimum deal, and center Andre Drummond to a two-year contract for $10 million. The Sixers also retained two key players, keeping Tyrese Maxey with a five-year, $204 million extension and small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., on a two-year deal for $16.3 million.

Gordon, 35, is currently playing alongside Sixer Buddy Hield and Portland Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton as The Bahamas looks to seal its place in the Paris Olympics. Gordon was born in Indianapolis and originally played for the United States at the 2010 FIBA World Championship, but was cleared to play for The Bahamas, where he was raised, last year.

“I did represent the U.S., but I’m also Bahamian,” Gordon said. “My mom was born there and I grew up there, and so for me to switch over to even a smaller country is more meaningful.”

The Bahamas collected group stage wins over Finland and Poland to advance to the semifinals, where it sits two victories from qualification. Gordon poured in 16 points and added four assists in a 96-85 win against Finland on Tuesday, knocking down a clutch step-back bucket in the final minute to put The Bahamas up two possessions.

He scored 12 points and dished out four assists in 20 minutes against Poland on Wednesday, shooting 5-for-6 from the field but spending most of the game on the bench due to foul trouble. Gordon and The Bahamas take the court on Saturday in hope of getting one step closer to Olympic qualification.