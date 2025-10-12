Sources: Sixers expected to sign small forward MarJon Beauchamp

If everything goes as expected, MarJon Beauchamp will sign a contract with the 76ers.

Sources have said the 6-foot-6 small forward has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers. However, a team source said it is not official yet. The source said the Portland Trail Blazers are still involved.

The Blazers waived Beauchamp on Tuesday, one week after signing him to an Exhibit 10 deal, and the franchise could be trying to negotiate a better deal.

The Yakima, Wash., native, who turns 25 on Sunday, was selected 24th in the 2022 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr. on February 6. However, the Clippers released Beauchamp on March 1. Three days later, he signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks for the remainder of last season.

Beauchamp has averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes in 135 games with 12 starts over three seasons.

Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $75,000 to play for an NBA team’s G-League affiliate if waived. They must play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to receive payment.

The Sixers will play their fourth and final exhibition game on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena. They’ll open the regular season on Oct. 22 vs. the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Sixers’ home-opener is Oct. 25 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G-League team, open the season on Nov. 8 vs. the Westchester Knicks at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.