Sixers vs. Magic takeaways: Adem Bona’s foul trouble and Dominick Barlow deserves a standard deal

Adem Bona will be worth good money if the 76er can stay out of foul trouble.

Dominick Barlow keeps showing why his contract should be converted to a standard deal. And at the moment, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Justin Edwards’ play.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 128-98 exhibition loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Bona must stop fouling

Bona brings energy, rim protection, and makes opposing teams think when he’s underneath that basket. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound center also runs the floor hard and is a lob threat.

However, the 22-year-old must do a better job of staying out of foul trouble if he wants to develop into a consistent starter.

Always looking to block a shot, the second-year player goes after every pump fake.

That has led to him picking up two early fouls in each of the Sixers’ first three exhibition games.

On Friday, Bona was called for his second foul 1 minute, 42 seconds into the game. This marked his third consecutive start while Joel Embiid is sidelined with left knee management. Bona will slide back into his reserve role once the 2023 league MVP and seven-time All-Star returns.

Regardless of his role, the former UCLA standout needs to do a better job of staying on the floor. His athleticism makes him a solid running mate with guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who missed Friday’s game with hip soreness.

But on this night, Bona picked up his third foul with 7:39 left in the half and was replaced by Johni Broome. Those three fouls limited Bona’s play to 8:48 before intermission.

He had four points on 2-for-2 shooting to go with three rebounds and three blocks at the half. Bona finished with six points and six rebounds to go with his three blocks in 15 minutes.

“I think he’s been playing really good,” Maxey said. “The only problem I have with Bona is stop fouling. ‘Stop fouling, dude.’ Like I understand, the ball is right there. He’s like, ‘The ball was right there in front of me. So I reached.’ No, don’t do that.

“But he’s been doing good, really well.”

Worthy of a standard deal

Barlow signed a two-way contract with the Sixers on July 9. The power forward, who has three years of NBA experience, did so with the hope that the two-way deal would eventually be converted into a standard deal.

One has to assume the Sixers are strongly considering giving him one.

Barlow is showing that he’s a better all-around player than his stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.

His six offensive rebounds and switch ability on defense make him a solid prospect. He’s been outperforming two-way power forward Jabari Walker, another candidate for the Sixers’ available standard contract.

Barlowe finished with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds in his third start. Sixers coach Nick Nurse believes Barlow has a chance to be a solid contributor at the beginning of the season, which is rare for a two-way player.

“For sure, he does,” Nurse said. “At least rotation-wise, for sure. I mean, I think we are starting that way with him right now. He’s the best kind of at the position right now. He’s kind of played that way most days.

“So yeah, I think for sure if he’s going to keep playing like this, which I expect him to do.”

Edwards needs to find a rhythm

Edwards initially signed a two-way contract with the Sixers last summer as an undrafted rookie. But after excelling as a role player, the forward received a standard deal in February. This offseason, the former Imhotep Charter standout received a multiyear contract.

However, he has struggled to find a groove since receiving the deal. Edwards shot poorly and lacked aggressiveness on the summer league team. Things haven’t changed in the preseason, as his shooting woes persist.

The Sixers want him to grab rebounds and play solid defense, the things he did last season while playing alongside the Sixers’ Big Three of Maxey, Embiid, and Paul George.

Nurse said before Friday’s exhibition game that he was pleased with Edwards’ play despite his shooting just 1-for-15 in his first two preseason games.

On Friday, he had five points on 2-for-8 shooting to go with five assists, two steals, and a block in 26 minutes.

While he showed some glimpses, Edwards must make more shots and play with more consistency.

“I thought he got off to a really solid start, then it got a little rough for him, again,” Nurse said. “Again, a few turnovers and that. But it was good to see him hit a three-ball, a fairly deep one, and another one go in and out.

“He made the right plays early, right? I think he’s, like we talked about before the game, he’s a guy that kind of needs to play a role of letting things come to him. I think he’s still growing into when he needs to make plays and create for others. It’s so much more of playing around a lot better players, a lot better scorers. I think that is the role we want him to fit into.”