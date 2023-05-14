Another heartbreak for Philly: Sixers fans react to Game 7 season-ending loss against the Celtics

It’s been a rough year for Philly sports fans, who have experienced the loss of three straight championships.

And on Sunday they faced another heartbreak, when the Sixers fell, 112-88, to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, marking yet another second-round exit.

Heading into the first round of playoffs, fans were optimistic that the Sixers would be the team to break the streak. But that sentiment was short-lived on Sunday, when the Sixers were one win away from clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference finals, which would have been the team’s first since 2001.

The Sixers fans were already bitterly disappointed that their team couldn’t eliminate the Celtics in front of the home town crowed in Game 6 at the Well Fargo Center, though, hopes were high heading into Game 7. But as another season comes to end, the Sixers leave Philly empty handed, and fans are feeling the pain.

Across social media, Philly fans shared their thoughts to the Sixers loss. Here’s a look at some of those reactions.

It’s been 11 years since the Sixers have been able to advance in the second round. In 2012, the Sixers suffered a 85-75 loss in Game 7 to the Celtics. That year was ultimately the one that started the so-called “process.”

Darren Rovell, a sports business analyst who works for The Action Network, pointed out a throwback to the last time when one could say the Sixers were a conference finals team.

Other fans and media members begin to dig in on the Sixers loss...